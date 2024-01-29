Non-Malayali audience rally in support of Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has sparked polarizing reviews since its release on January 25. The film has garnered mixed comments from audiences, particularly within the Malayali community, with many reviews expressing discontent.

In the midst of the ongoing debate, film critic Baradwaj Rangan shared his perspective on the movie. Rangan highlighted that 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' deviates from the conventional hero-centric narratives like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.' Interestingly, numerous individuals commenting on the review expressed their support for the film. Some netizens believed that the Malayali audience had harshly judged the movie, considering it below average. Comments reflected a contrasting viewpoint from non-Malayali viewers who thoroughly enjoyed the film.

One comment expressed, "I loved the film and was trying to figure out why people were bashing it so much. I've never seen a Malayalam film like this before; will I ever get to see something like this again here? I'm definitely watching this again." Another comment highlighted frustration with certain Malayali YouTube reviewers, stating, "I'm really tired of (some of) these Malayalam YouTube 'reviewers' who are so easily swayed by the perception of the audience they're watching the film with."

Amid the differing opinions, a recurring sentiment emerged in a comment that questioned why many people in Kerala were vehemently criticizing the film, expressing confusion over the widespread disapproval.