Nivin Pauly's blockbuster movie 'Premam' set to re-release in Tamil Nadu

The iconic Malayalam movie 'Premam,' which was released in 2015, is set for a re-release. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the movie starred Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran. According to reports, the film has been chosen for a re-release in select theatres in Tamil Nadu, with bookings opening soon.

'Premam' holds a unique record as the only Malayalam film to run for over 200 days in Chennai. Since its 2015 release, the film has gained a massive fan base that extends beyond borders and languages.

This coming-of-age romance film was not only directed but also written and edited by Alphonse Puthren. Produced by Anwar Rasheed, the movie boasts cinematography by Anend C Chandran and music by Rajesh Murugesan.

The re-release in Tamil Nadu theatres for 'Premam' is scheduled from February 1, and several theatre owners have officially announced the film's upcoming run on social media.