'Manjummel Boys' trailer released; unexpected twist leaves viewers astonished

After much anticipation, the makers of Manjummel Boys unveiled the film’s trailer on Thursday. The trailer suggests that the film is based on the real-life rescue efforts of a youth who had fallen into the Guna caves, also known as Devil’s Kitchen, in Kodaikanal.

The trailer has shocked at least some people because initially when the posters were released, people were expecting the movie to be a feel-good film. Since director Chidambaram S Poduval has done movies like 'Jan. E. Man', the audience weren't really expecting a survival drama.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of the most talented actors in the Malayalam film industry, including Balu Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Arun Kurian, Ganapathy, Deepak Parambol, and Soubin Shahir.

Shot in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the film’s production attracted a lot of attention since its title announcement. Vikram Dahiya serves as the film’s action choreographer, with Sushin Shyam composing the music and sound design by Shijin Hattan and Abhishek Nair. Though the trailer of the movie has been released, the makers are yet to reveal the release date of the movie.