Aaradhya Bachchan flaunts new hairstyle for Anant & Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens approve

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has garnered global attention, boasting a guest list filled with both Indian and international celebrities. Among the throngs of famous figures, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, stole the limelight. Her departure from her usual bangs hairstyle sparked a flurry of interest among the media and fans alike.

Videos of Aaradhya Bachchan swiftly went viral on social media platforms, with netizens eagerly joining in the excitement. One user exclaimed, "First-time face reveal of #AradhyaBachaan," while another praised, "#Aaradhya Absolutely ravishing and beautiful....!" Some even humorously remarked, "Finally got to see her forehead."

While the majority of comments were positive, admiring Aaradhya's appearance, a few unfounded speculations arose, suggesting that the young star kid may have undergone plastic surgery. Despite lacking any substantiated evidence, such allegations persist, showing the tendency of people to speculate about celebrities.