Anupam Kher calls Rajinikanth 'God's gift to mankind' in new video

Anupam Kher once again showed his admiration for Rajinikanth during their recent meeting in Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. In a newly posted video by Kher, he is seen walking alongside Rajinikanth and addressing him as ‘God’s gift to mankind’.

In the video, Kher walks beside Rajinikanth, surrounded by security guards and numerous other attendees of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The actor praises the Rajinikanth, saying, "The one and only, Mr. Rajini-the-kanth! The one and only! God's gift to mankind! Waah (wow)!”

Rajinikanth smiles into Kher's camera in response to the compliment. Kher shared the video on social media with the caption, "God’s gift to mankind! The one and only - #Rajnikanth! Jai Ho! (sic)."

Rajinikanth attended the swearing-in ceremony along with other notable actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kangana Ranaut, among others.