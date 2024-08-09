Mohanlal, Kamal in search for reel-life heroes of 'Unnikale Oru Katha Parayam' for real life get together

'Unnikale Oru Katha Parayam,' the 1987 blockbuster by Kamal-Mohanlal duo, as the name suggests, has children at the core of its plot. Yet, it not a children’s movie–it was widely accepted and acclaimed in Mollywood and is now considered an iconic film of sorts.

Thirty seven years have passed by since 'Unnikale Oru Katha Parayam' hit the screens. But, where are are those children who made the movie a giant attraction? Manorama Online and Jain University is now in a novel pursuit to bring together these ebullient children of yesteryears. And they will get to spend time with dear Abi, who was their reel life father figure in the movie– Mohanlal was the Good Samaritan character who provided shelter, and a life for the hapless kids. A unique, real life programme, which will also feature director Kamal, actor Karthika and the child artists is in the works.

The organisers have found almost all the child artists except three for this real-life get together. The group led by Mohanlal and Kamal are now scouting to find out the whereabouts of Master Vimal, Master Amit and Baby Vidya. Director Kamal recollects that Master Vimal was based in Chennai during the shoot and Master Amit came from Bengaluru. Master Vimal has also acted in many other movies including the mega hit Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer 'Anubandham,' helmed by I V Sashi.

Master Amit, meanwhile, has acted in movies including 'Manu Uncle' and 'Dasharadham.' If Amit, Vimal or Baby Vidya happen to read this, or if someone whom they know are aware of their whereabouts, please contact the organisers on this mobile number: 9995811111. The organisers are planning the real life get together at Gokulam Park in Thiruvananthapuram on September 1.