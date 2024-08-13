Nayanthara proves yet again she is a hands-on mom. Here's why

'Jawan' actor Nayanthara has never shied away from expressing her affection for her family on social media. Recently, the actor shared a couple of pictures with her sons Uyir and Ulag, who will turn two next month. The actor who is seen in casual clothing captioned the pictures: 'A few hours of love before I leave for work.'

The photos show Nayanthara cuddling her two sons who look adorable in yellow and white pajamas. Many people appreciated Nayanthara's efforts to spend time with her children despite her hectic schedule. “Mom duties. Nayan is the best,” wrote one social media user. Nayanthara and her director-husband Vignesh Shivan who tied the knot in 2022 welcomed their sons through surrogacy in the same year. Though the move had courted controversy, Nayanthara has silenced her naysayers who criticised her for not opting for child-birth over the years. Time and again, she has proved she is a hands-on mom. The couple have also gone on several world tours with their children.

'Nayanthara' was last seen in 'Jawan' directed by Atlee in 2023. Though some of her films, including 'Annapoorani', and 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', failed to make an impact at the box office recently, she is planning to make a strong comeback with several back-to-back releases in the coming months.