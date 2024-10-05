A dream collaboration: Mamitha Baiju joins Thalapathy Vijay in his final film

Mamitha Baiju is thrilled to be acting alongside her favourite star, Thalapathy Vijay. For her, this is a dream come true. In a previous interview, she expressed her long-held desire to work with Vijay, who has been a significant source of inspiration for her. However, when Vijay announced his entry into politics, she felt a wave of disappointment, wondering if she would ever have the chance to collaborate with him.

"I have always wished to act in a film with Vijay sir. But now, in light of his political entry, it seems that won't happen," Mamitha reflected. "I never expected to get the opportunity to act with another superstar at this time. I still wish I could have acted with Vijay sir. His films are celebrated in theatres, and I will miss them dearly. I grew up watching his films, and since 'Gilli', I have been a die-hard fan. It's disheartening to think that these opportunities may no longer exist, and I will truly miss that," she shared during a promotional interview for the pre-release of 'Premalu'.

Mamitha has also shared photos from the pooja ceremony of Vijay's upcoming film, believed to be his last, titled 'Thalapathy 69', which has begun shooting in Chennai. In this film, Mamitha Baiju will be joined by Narain and Priyamani in prominent roles.

The film is being produced under the banner of KV N Productions by Venkat K Narayana, with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N K serving as co-producers. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for the music direction. Filming is set to commence in October, with the movie scheduled for release in theatres in October 2025.