Misleading videos: Allu Arjun fans storm office of YouTube channel, demand apology

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2024 12:48 PM IST
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The All India Allu Arjun Fans and Welfare Association (AIAAFWA) recently stormed into the office of a YouTube channel in Hyderabad, asking the owners to immediately remove videos portraying Allu Arjun and his family in bad light. The association members issued a statement on X and alleged that the firm had published misleading information about the actor and claimed that the 'Pushpa' star was battling for his life in a hospital. The members also said the channel had 'crossed boundaries' and also involved his wife Sneha Reddy and their children in their videos.

“We have been following the channel closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against Allu Arjun garu. Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu.
To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately. Let's make social media a safe place,” they wrote. Allu Arjun will soon be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

