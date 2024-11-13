Misleading videos: Allu Arjun fans storm office of YouTube channel, demand apology

The All India Allu Arjun Fans and Welfare Association (AIAAFWA) recently stormed into the office of a YouTube channel in Hyderabad, asking the owners to immediately remove videos portraying Allu Arjun and his family in bad light. The association members issued a statement on X and alleged that the firm had published misleading information about the actor and claimed that the 'Pushpa' star was battling for his life in a hospital. The members also said the channel had 'crossed boundaries' and also involved his wife Sneha Reddy and their children in their videos.

We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu.



To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately. Let's make social media a safe place,” they wrote. Allu Arjun will soon be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.