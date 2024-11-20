A R Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday after 29 years of marriage. While Saira has always remained a silent yet solid presence in A R Rahman's life, little is known about the composer's wife who was born into an upper middle class family in Kutch, Gujarat. She was hardly 22 when she said decided to tie the knot with Rahman.

In one of his interviews for the book 'A R Rahman: The Spirit of Music' by Nasreen Munni Kabeer, Rahman had revealed how he had asked his mother to find a wife for him. “I was 27 at that time and felt that it was time for me to get settled. I asked my mother to find a bride for me. I was shy and would not talk to girls. I met many women in my studio, while working, but I never thought about marriage,” he said.

A R Rahman and Saira Banu. Photo: Instagram.

The musician had only one demand about his future wife. “She should have loads of humility. Someone who will not give me much trouble, inspire me,” he had opened up to his mother. Rahman's mother came across Saira's family at a shrine in Chennai. One thing led to another, and the couple met for the first time on January 6, 1995 on Rahman's birthday. “Things changed when I first met Saira for the first time. She was beautiful and gentle. Our first meeting was brief, but after that, we mostly spoke over the phone. I remember asking her in English, if she wanted to marry me. Back then, she was very quiet, but now, she's anything but quiet," he had said in one of his interviews.

Saira and Rahman's marriage took place on March 12, 1995. Their marriage took place at the same building where Rahman later opened his AM Studios in 2006. Soon after, they welcomed their first child Khatija, who is now a well-known singer and composer in the Tamil film industry. Their second daughter Raheema too is passionate about the arts, while their youngest child Ameen is a musician.