What’s a Sunday without the perfect movie marathon? Grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a thrilling ride with our curated list of three must-watch horror films that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Endless

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, 'The Endless' is a mind-bending horror film that blends cosmic horror with a deep exploration of cults and the complexities of brotherhood. The story follows two brothers who, after escaping a cult years earlier, return to the same community and uncover unsettling truths about the place. A genre-defying experience, the film mixes mystery, existential dread, and psychological horror. With a narrative that’s both intricate and thought-provoking, it offers a chilling glimpse into how the fabric of reality itself can begin to unravel.

House of the Devil

House of the Devil takes us back to the eerie 1980s, capturing the essence of classic supernatural horror with a retro flair. Directed by Ti West, this slow-burn thriller centres on a young woman who accepts a babysitting job in a remote, unsettling house, only to realize she’s walked straight into a nightmare involving satanic rituals. The film’s strength lies in its ability to build tension, relying on suspenseful silence, minimalism, and a heavy dose of ’80s horror nostalgia. Every scene is carefully crafted to keep you on edge, making for an intense and haunting experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Pontypool

Pontypool is a Canadian psychological horror film directed by Bruce McDonald that brings a fresh twist to the zombie genre. Set inside a small radio station, the story unfolds as a strange virus spreads through a nearby town, turning people into violent, zombie-like creatures. What makes Pontypool truly unique is how it uses language and the media as the main source of horror, with words themselves becoming a kind of weapon. The film’s tight, confined setting and focus on building psychological tension make it an unsettling and original take on the zombie apocalypse.