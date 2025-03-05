Mallika Sukumaran may have accidentally let slip a major detail about Prithviraj's upcoming film. The revelation came in the comments section of a recent photo shared by Prithviraj, where he hinted at preparing for a new role. His caption read: "Finish and hand over film and all marketing assets on your directorial. Get into appearance for your next as an actor. Realise you have long monologues in a language that’s not native to you and start becoming nervous."

The post, featuring Prithviraj’s new look, quickly went viral, sparking speculation among fans. One user commented, "This is all AI… don’t believe it!", a remark that gained traction.

Responding to this, Mallika Sukumaran dismissed the AI claims and, in the process, confirmed that Prithviraj is preparing for a Rajamouli film. She added, "Don’t argue without verifying facts. You could have just asked me!"

Rumours about Prithviraj’s next project had already been circulating since the photo was posted. Fans speculated that he was part of a Rajamouli film, with many believing something big was on the way. Reports had previously suggested that Prithviraj would be playing the antagonist in the project, and Mallika’s comment now seems to confirm it.