The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj's eagerly-awaited action extravaganza, ‘Retro’ have clarified that passes to the upcoming audio and trailer launch event were not for sale and urged the public to be cautious of cheats looking to sell fake passes to the event.

As per IANS, 2D Entertainment, one of the production houses that has produced the film, made it clear that the passes to the event were not for sale and that they had not authorised any agency or individual to sell the passes. Taking to its X timeline, 2D Entertainment clarified, “Retro Film Audio and Trailer Launch Event Passes are NOT FOR SALE. We have not authorised any agency or individual to sell the event passes. We urge the audience and public to be cautious and not to buy or encourage fake passes! -- Team Retro & Team 2D”

The clarification comes in the wake of a mad rush for passes for the trailer and audio launch event of the film, which has generated a huge buzz. The film, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is slated for release on May 1 this year. It may be recalled that Suriya underwent martial arts training in Thailand for the stunt sequences in this film. A few days ago, the makers, as per IANS, had disclosed that the unit chose renowned stunt choreographer Kecha, who had worked on the popular martial arts film ‘Ong Bak 2’ as the stunt director of ‘Retro’. The makers also disclosed that Suriya went to Thailand to be trained in certain styles of fighting, adding that Suriya surprised them with his commitment level and hardwork.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’ will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran. Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan while Shreyaas Krishna has handled the camera.