Prithviraj Sukumaran's film ‘L2: Empuraan’, the second instalment in the popular ‘Lucifer’ franchise, has reportedly raked in a massive Rs 325 crores within just 30 days, according to lead actor Mohanlal.

Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, Mohanlal shared a poster prominently featuring the numbers ‘30’ and ‘325’ and wrote:

"A cinematic moment etched in history. We dreamed it with you, we built it with you. Malayalam cinema shines brighter today — together."

While fans of both the actor and the franchise received the announcement with much excitement, some on social media were quick to point out that the film hadn’t actually completed 30 days in theatres, noting that it was only the 24th day since its release.

‘L2: Empuraan’ hit theatres on March 27 this year. The film opened strong and, despite being caught in a few controversies, has continued its impressive box office run.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, ‘Empuraan’ expands the franchise’s universe further. Prithviraj Sukumaran not only directs the film but also reprises his role as Zayed Masood, a mercenary commando who heads the Kureshi-Ab’raam syndicate’s elite force.

Ahead of the film’s release, Prithviraj had mentioned in a video that while ‘Lucifer’ introduced audiences to a layered and complex world, ‘Empuraan’ would take that complexity even deeper.

Written by Murali Gopy, the film features music composed by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.