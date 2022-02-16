Mohanlal starrer 'Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu': What to expect

The much anticipated Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' is releasing Friday amid thunderous fanfare with ticket bookings set open way early. The trailer provides a glimpse of high-octane fight sequences.

Action and titillating dialogues are definitely going to be the thrill factors in the movie. However, if the storyline misses something fresh in its plot the movie will turn out to be damp squib since the taste of Malayali audience has undergone a sea change recently after massive exposure to a wide range of cinematic contents.

Meanwhile, the film seems to be pitching mostly on the same heroics and charisma of Mohanlal, which the megastar has been experimenting with over the years.

The action drama, written by Udayakrishna and directed by B Unnikrishnan, might ensure ample doses of humour as well. Apart from Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath, who are playing the lead, the film features Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Siddique, Riyaz Khan, Johny Antony, Anoop Davis, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swaswika, Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena and Seetha among others.

Music is by Rahul Raj and the DOP is Vijay Ulaganath. Meanwhile, the editing of the movie is carried out by Shameer Muhammed.

The movie is produced by RD Illuminations and Sakthi (MPM Group).