Five reasons why we think you should watch the Netflix series 'Scoop'

Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop', the Netflix original series based on the book by Jigna Vora's 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison' is receiving rave reviews on social media. The six-episode series revolves around highly successful crime journalist Jagruthi Pathak who is accused in the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen. Her life, the reasons why she was kept in judicial custody for nearly ten months and the role of the media in the trial, has been portrayed in the series, which also sheds light on the real-life journalist Jyortimoy Dev's murder. We list five reasons why you should watch this popular series now.

It shows how the media works

The film industry has often depicted journalists as either too sensationalist or those without remorse or a sense of ethics. 'Scoop' sheds light on the internal workings of a media organisation, the pressure faced by journalists and the passion that drives a person to do that job. Karishma Tanna, who played the lead character Jagruthi Pathak, is a woman in a man's world and is among the best crime reporters out there.

Though highly ambitious for a 'scoop', she is also portrayed as a woman who 'sees people as first human beings and then a source'. Though it can be seen as her way to reach the top, it does not hurt anyone. Imran, played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, is represented as an editor with a deep sense of ethics. He is sacked when he decides not to stoop low to report on Jagruthi Pathak's judicial custody when she is named as an accused for the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen. This again breaks the stereotype that all journalists are 'vultures'.



The interesting character sketches

Hansal Mehta, who has directed several award-winning films and shows, is known for his ability to dwell deep into characters and portray unsettling yet exciting stories. The lead, Jagruthi Pathak, is a single mom who tries to be there for her son but is often unable to because of her overriding passion for a 'scoop'. Her personality is engaging, as she possesses most character traits representing journalists- ambitious, social, fearless and always in a hustle.

She also has a vulnerability that is portrayed quite sensitively in the story. Herman Baweja, who plays JCP Harshvardhan Shroff, plays the handsome cop who subtly yet often coaxes Jagruthi to do him a 'favour' (sleeping with him) in exchange for providing complete information to her. These scenes portray the kind of challenges Jagruthi has to face as she is a woman in a man's world.

Also, Jagruthi's son Neel is surprisingly shrewd and understanding for his age, and it's nice to see the bond between him and his mother.



The crime narrative

'Scoop' makers have done an outstanding job, shedding light on the new nexus between the police top brass and the underworld dons and caught in between all that is ambitious journalist Jagruthi Pathak who tries to gain the upper hand by landing an interview with the dreaded gangster Chotta Rajan. This link is used against her when fellow journalist Jaideb Sen is shot dead. The world of crime and how the police and media are linked are explored in depth in this series. It's also strange how a journalist, who had high connections with the police and even criminals, became so helpless when detained in Byculla jail.



The series attempts to uncover facts

Like mentioned earlier, 'Scoop' is based on the real-life story of Jigna Vora, who was in judicial custody as she was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Though the series has based the story on her book, it is also interesting how it also tried to go beyond that narrative to understand how she was framed and why she was used as a possible scapegoat.

The dialogues

Some dialogues in the series are worth contemplating, though the most part of the series focuses on police trials, court and prison scenes. The exchanges between Jagruthi's family members will bring smiles to your face. The sarcastic conversations between the editor Imran and the journalists are also exciting and capture the mood of a media organisation. Jagruthi Pathak's confession to the jail warden regarding her ambition also sheds light on the cut-throat competition in journalism.