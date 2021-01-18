Rt Rev. Sabu K Cherian new head of CSI's central Kerala diocese

Kottayam: Rev Dr Sabu K Cherian has been consecrated as the new Bishop of the Madhya Kerala Diocese of the Church of South India. He was ordained as the head of the 0.3 million-strong community in central Kerala at a function held at the CSI Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kottayam town on Monday morning.

The Most. Rev. A. Dharmaraj Rasalam, the Moderator and supreme head of the CSI, led the consecration ceremony.

Rt Rev. Dr Cherian belongs to the Punnakadu Malayil family in Kozhencherry. He was the vicar of the St Thomas Church at Thukalassery in Thiruvalla until he was named as the bishop.

The Madhya Kerala Diocese is one of the 24 dioceses of the CSI.