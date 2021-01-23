Kerala govt to depute ministers for grievance redressal adalats from February

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Front government in Kerala on Friday decided to depute its ministers to all the districts in the state to attend grievance redressal adalats, named 'Santhwana sparsham', from next month.

The state government said under the leadership of ministers, grievance redressal adalats will be held at district level from February 1 to 18.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed all the district collectors to make necessary arrangements for the adalats, a release issued by the state government said.

It said the complaints can be filed online or through Akshaya centres and the application fees need not be paid as the state will bear the cost.

The chief minister has instructed that the reply to the complaints should be clear and if it was not resolved, the reply should expressly mention by what time it could be resolved.

(with inputs from PTI)