Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED FEB 3, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IUML leader Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok Sabha

IUML leader Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok Sabha
P K Kunhalikutty
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 03, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

New Delhi: P K Kunhalikutty, Member of Parliament from Kerala's Malappuram constituency, on Wednesday resigned from the post, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The Muslim League leader submitted his resignation at the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber.

The move was came as a result of the party's decision to field him in the upcoming assembly polls. The decision was taken in last December.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kunhalikutty is likely to choose either his old bastion Vengara or Malappuram constituency.

The former state industry minister is considered the most powerful IUML leader in the state and is a major trouble-shooter for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The UDF had faced a major drubbing in the recent local body elections and voices of dissent appeared against the state Congress leadership.

Kunhalikutty was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2017 by-election following the demise of IUML veteran E Ahamed. Later, he was re-elected from Malappuram in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The IUML is yet to decide on candidacy for Malappuram Lok sabha by-election, which is expected to be held along with assembly polls.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.