Kochi: M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, was granted bail in the dollar smuggling case on Wednesday by the economic offences court here.

He has been already granted bail in two other cases in which he was named as an accused after the investigations into the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage intensified in the last half year.

He had spent 98 days in jail so far.

If the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) was invoked against him then securing bail would have been difficult.

Sivasankar had been granted bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on January 25, 2021, in the gold smuggling case.

The currency smuggling case pertains to the alleged smuggling of $1.9 lakh by Khalid Ali Shoukri, the former head of the finance section of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sivasankar was named as accused in the foreign currency smuggling case based on the statements of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case.

Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith had accompanied Khalid, who allegedly left for Oman with a bag containing the Dollars. They had accompanied him to avoid security checks at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, as per the statements, as they had managed passes for Green Channel facility.

Swapna in her statements had also claimed that Khalid had later gone to Cairo in Egypt from Oman.

However, Sivasankar has alleged that he was arraigned as accused in the currency smuggling case to prevent him from getting the bail granted by the courts in the gold smuggling case registered by the Customs and the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sivasankar had also contended that the statements made by Swapna and Sarith, while in custody in the gold smuggling case, would not stand the scrutiny of law.

The COFEPOSA was invoked against the main accused, other than Sivasankar, and they have been awarded one-year preventive detention.