Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Left workers attack police, free CPM leader from custody in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Four police officers including a sub inspector were attacked by over 50 people on Sunday night at Kuttiadi in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Police said the team had gone to the spot to arrest a local CPM leader, Ambattu Asokan, against whom there was an arrest warrant pending since 2016. Asokan is an accused in a case pertaining to the attempted murder of a BJP worker.

According to the police, officials of the Kuttiadi police station reached Asokan's house at Nittoor around 11pm on Sunday night and took him into custody but a crowd assembled outside the house pelted stones and attacked the cops. They managed to free the accused also.

RELATED ARTICLES

A case has been registered against some Left workers and others, police said.

Police said they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including for obstructing a police officer and attacking an officer on duty.

A police jeep also suffered minor damage, police said.

Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas, under whose jurisdiction the crime occurred, however, declined to comment on the incident.

Three of the injured were treated at a local hospital and one has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical College hospital.

The police are yet to make any arrests.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.