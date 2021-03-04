‘UDF for Kerala’s Advancement’ | Congress-led front unveils campaign slogan

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front has unveiled its campaign slogan, ‘Naadu Nannakkan UDF’ (roughly translates to ‘UDF for Kerala’s Advancement'), for the Assembly polls in the state.

Along with the projects announced by the Congress-led front, the tagline 'Vaaku Nalkunnu UDF' (UDF gives its word) would be added.

While releasing the campaign slogan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the objective was 'Samsudha Sadbharanam' (clean, good governance) and that they would campaign ‘to vote for a prosperous Kerala.’ He also said that the election manifesto, named ‘Aishwarya Keralam Lokothara Keralam', would also be released soon.

The opposition leader pointed out that the public wished to see a change in Kerala. Chennithala said that the front would expose the corruption in the Pinarayi government, nepotism, illegal appointments, and the allegations linked to the CM's office. “The government is carrying out a false propaganda using the PRD. After just building 2.5 lakh houses, tall claims are being made of having constructed the maximum number of houses. The UDF government had built houses for 4 lakh people," Chennithala claimed.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s slogan is ‘Urappanu LDF’ (LDF for sure).