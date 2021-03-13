Protests near Oommen Chandy's home against likely Nemom shift

Puthuppally: Spontaneous, emotionally charged protests erupted near former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's home here in Kottayam district as soon reports came that the Congress High Command has likely suggested him to contest from the Nemom legislative assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district.

A band of supporters blocked the long-time Puthuppally legislator's car near his home, raising slogans, on Saturday. They demanded Chandy not to leave them or vacate the constituency which he has been representing continuously since the early 1970s.

Congress workers gathered around Oommen Chandy's car as he arrived at his residence in Kottayam's Puthuppally on Saturday. Photo: S Harilal

Chandy looked apparently moved as the loyal supporters continued to waylaid his vehicle. He had returned home only early morning after days of talks in Delhi over finalising the Congress candidate list for the April 6 assembly elections in the state.

One of the supporters was seen perched atop Chandy's house and threatening to jump unless he gets the promise that the Congress veteran will not cede Puthuppally.

However, the young man came down after Chandy spoke to him over phone and gave assurance that suitable decisions will be taken.

Chandy, however, was not forthcoming about the constituency where he would be pitted even as rumours about a likely contest from Nemom thickened. He refused to even hint about the party decisions.

"Candidates for 81 seats have been decided so far. Decision about the remaining seats including Nemom will soon be finalised. Neither the High Command nor the state leadership had pressured me to contest from Nemom. As of now, my name is being considered for the Puthuppally constituency. Talks are on to decide the candidate for Nemom and I am also under consideration," Chandy told reporters gathered at his house.

The Congress is set to announce its list of candidates for 91 seats on Sunday, leaving the rest 49 to its UDF allies. The party has already finalised the candidates for 81 seats.

Candidates for 10 constituencies, including Nemom, where a high-voltage contest is expected, Puthuppally and Dharmadom were yet to be decided.