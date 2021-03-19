CPM annoyed as Sabarimala row intensifies just ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram: With elections to the Kerala Legislative Assembly just around the corner, the past row over allowing fertile women in the Sabarimala hill temple is once again taking centre stage.

For the first time since 2018, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Left leaders exchanged words over the issue.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran charged the community organisation lost the Sabarimala case in courts but is mobilizing people to show the Left Democratic Front government in a poor light.

"Decency calls for waiting till the court's verdict. Sabarimala is a closed chapter. The issue is in the minds of certain people," Kanam stated.

The issue snowballed into a controversy after CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury criticised Minister Kadakampally Surendran for expressing regret over the 2018 incidents that followed the apex court verdict on the Sabarimala issue.

CPM's stand on Sabarimala has been based on gender justice and equality, Yechury had said, adding that the party was still adhering to it. The party leader's response to Surendran became a controversy, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain CPM's stand on the issue.

"The intention of certain people evincing interest in the Sabarimala issue during the election is clear. The LDF doesn't need the support of any communal outfit," the Chief Minister said.

He also reiterated what he had told a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram on February 5. He had then said once the final verdict of the court comes, discussions would be held with all stakeholders before initiating further course of action.

Responding, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair drew attention to the case pending before the Supreme Court. He asked if the organisation had lost the case, how it could now be under the consideration of the apex court. Referring to Yechury's "contradictory" statement, Nair rejected the chief minister's promise of a debate before further action.

"Kanam's is a futile attempt to save the government. The words of the chief minister and CPM general secretary are contradictory. They changed the stand to fool the believers," the NSS General Secretary said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the government, if sincere, should withdraw the affidavit it had submitted before the Supreme Court. Chandy said the affidavit favoured women of all ages to visit the hill shrine. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also opined that the government should amend the affidavit rather than wait for the final verdict.

Realising that his statement had put the CPM on the defensive, Yechury was cautious on Thursday. In an interview to a TV news channel, he deviated from his earlier stand and said the Supreme Court verdict and the government's stand are not related. Earlier, he had stated that the government was duty-bound to implement the Supreme Court order.

Yechury, however, did not give a clear reply to opposition UDF's demand for amending and re-submitting the affidavit.

Kadakampally and other CPM leaders did not respond on Thursday.