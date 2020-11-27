Malayalam
Techspectations 2020 ends with illuminating insights on the new normal

Mobile now primary screen for most Indians: InMobi's Navin Madhavan
Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2020 07:20 PM IST Updated: November 27, 2020 07:30 PM IST

Techspectations 2020, the much-anticipated biennial summit powered by Manorama Online in association with First Shows, ended with enlightening sessions on the sweeping changes that have engulfed industries world over in wake of the pandemic, ushering in the new normal.

Unlike the previous two editions, 2020's two-day summit had taken a virtual avatar and the theme of the event was 'Digital-led 2021 - Define the new normal'.

For a wrap of the second day's event, click here.

For a wrap of the first day's event, click here.

Techspectations, Manorama Online's marquee digital summit, is an assembly of people who have made a mark in the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, start-ups and industry leaders, technologists, business spokespersons and digital enthusiasts.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, was the title sponsor of the summit. 'Amrita Ahead' the Amrita University's online degree programme, was the knowledge partner. For more information, visit www.techspectations.com

DAY 2 | As it happened
