How EduBrisk's Saiju Aravind proved learning can be made enjoyable

Saiju Aravind, founder of EduBrisk, an AI-based learning platform, says that if he got another chance to return to school as a student, the first question he would ask the teacher is how to learn.

"Everyone has the innate curiosity to learn. But it is waning in many children as they get caught in this present-day whirlpool of learning methods. Instead of being enjoyable, learning becomes a torture," says Saiju Aravind, pointing at some of the shortcomings in conventional education.

Saiju, who was a senior scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), later set out to make learning enjoyable for the next generation with the help of digital education.

The educational expert believes that the brain can be trained to enjoy learning. Saiju has been able to free children from certain unnecessary practices of traditional learning through his digital platform, and has secured several awards for his efforts.

Saiju is not rejecting the traditional education altogether. But he chose to support it using a different method.

Shattering stereotypes

Programmes on how the EduBrisk's teachers should teach was developed after thorough research. The programmes at EduBrisk are designed to benefit even those children who do not score high marks. The general notion is that some students are good at studies, while some others are not. But Saiju contends that brilliance can be imitated.

Learning to walk and talk is all through imitation. The learning process in children from the age of 3 to 6 is pure imitation, he pointed out. But as children grow up, they are at a loss over whom to imitate. Also as they imbibe the ‘adult ego’ from grownups, imitation appears as a bad trait.

But the technique of a successful person should be emulated, says Saiju who has been a member of the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) since 2014.

Saiju Aravind is among the experts who will speak at 'Techspectations', Kerala's premier technology summit, about the rapid changes taking place in the field of education ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The digital summit, which is hosted by Manorama Online, will be held on October 23.

To get an insight into the learning process, Saiju first met with some brilliant students and observed their learning methods. Though the company was started only in 2014, Saiju had been toying with the idea since 2012.

Saiju's EduBrisk is not trying to replace schools. Instead, the e-learning platform is providing some models for schools on how to make learning a success. These would be implemented by the schools only. Setting up labs of science, technology, engineering, maths and robotics at schools is one of the learning processes advocated by him.

Brilliant all the way

After Class 12, Saiju had joined the Navy as a cadet, where he studied Naval Architecture. He then secured a post-graduate degree in Applied Mechanics/Naval Construction from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. After serving in various capacities, Saiju joined the DRDO in 2001 and became a commander. The DRDO sought the regular services of Saiju, who was also a scientist in fluid mechanics.

Saiju continued with the DRDO till 2013.

Saiju had always been interested in learning and teaching, and after resigning from his post in the DRDO, he became a teacher.

He has received several awards, including the Tukral Memorial Award and the Commodore Garg Silver Medal at IIT Delhi, and the Chief of Naval Staff Commendation.

