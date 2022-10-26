Have an old vehicle? Here are tips to restore it yourself

Now you can also do restoration work to revive old vehicles. This is the first in a series of articles on how to give old vehicles a new lease of life.

A vehicle that has been around for quite some time. Due to its age, it is not as lively as it used to be. On the one hand, the family is asking to sell the old car. On the other side, there are 'WhatsApp graduate' besties who are scaremongering by saying cops would be breathing down your neck if you are riding or driving around in a 15-year-old vehicle. If one survives all these and takes the vehicle to any workshop, the estimate on works required is sure to give you a shock.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Now, what is the way out? There is only one way - restore on your own. Does this sound scary? There is nothing to be afraid of. Here is a detailed list of do and don'ts to restore your vehicle all by yourself.

If you are a car enthusiast, you must have some tools with you. Borrow a few more and things will go smoothly. The essentials you require are screwdrivers, wrenches, spanners and pliers. Spanners from 8mm to 32mm are generally required. Brands like Taparia and Stanley will last a lifetime. Sometimes you can find them at very low prices on sites like Amazon. Next requirement is power tools. You don't have to buy them, instead just rent them for the days you need. Hand drill to angle grinder and air compressor can be taken like this. Now let's see what all you need besides working tools.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

First aid kit: Vehicle maintenance is a job that is prone to cuts and burns. Therefore, a first aid kit should be prepared including medicines that can be used in such accidents. Keep Betadine, Burnol, cotton, band-aid, bandage, some surgical spirit and a small bottle of Dettol.

PPE: PPE is one of the most important things to wear when using power tools. Safety goggles, chemical resistant gloves etc must also be used. Get expert help and training if you don't know how to use power tools. If you are not familiar with tasks such as welding, it is best not to attempt to do it yourself.

Choose places that get good light and air for work. Arrange for safe disposal of old oil and waste. Ensure availability of clean water. Have a can or a jar to drain petrol. You will also need a flat container to drain the engine oil. It is always good to have a bucket of water nearby.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Next you need presence of mind and confidence to carry out the work. It is a good idea to do a water wash before starting to disassemble the vehicle. It will remove mud and rust from nuts and bolts. It is also very useful to take photos and videos right from the beginning of the work.

Initially, it is better to start with a two-wheeler. Before you start, you should have a masking tape and a permanent marker pen. Paper cartons of various sizes will also be required. Masking tape and markers are used to keep each part that we remove from the vehicle accurately tagged. Cardboard or plastic boxes of various sizes can also be used to store large and small items. We must disassemble them in the exact opposite direction that a vehicle comes assembled from the factory. In simple terms, first remove the last item.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

What to take off first? Electrical components are usually the last thing to be installed in a vehicle. So first disconnect the battery. After that remove the lights and other electrical parts. Sometimes the plastic body panels may also need to be removed for this. Remove their screws and locks carefully without breaking them. Remove the battery and store it in a safe place. Even if it is a dead battery, keep it properly.

Don't forget to tape and tag the parts being removed. Body panels can be stored in large cartons. After removing the body panels, remove the seat, tank etc. If there is petrol, pour some engine oil in it and shake it well, then drain the petrol and keep it in a can. (It can be used to clean many things). Now control wires or cables need to be removed. Before disconnecting the cables for the clutch, accelerator, brake, speedometer, etc., carefully study how they are routed from the handlebar to their respective locations and take a photo and keep them.

Remove the silencer or exhaust system. On scooters it is generally a single piece. But some of the bikes might have it in two pieces. Now the engine should be almost free. If it's a bike, unlock the chain and remove the air filter box and its boot from behind the carburettor. Dain the engine oil. When the oil is completely drained, remove the engine mounting bolts. Label these bolts and keep them in a separate container or box. Then remove the engine.

Now you can remove the brakes and wheels. If it is a bike, when removing the rear sprocket and cushion rubber, pay attention to the spacers that come on the axle, understand the order in which they come and take a photo. After all the components are disassembled, analyze the condition of the frame. Look out for rust and any accidental or non-accidental deformation.

Point to note: If any part is rusted or otherwise won't come off, soak it for a while with the help of a spray like WD-40 and try to loosen it. Don't try to pry it off with a hammer or a similar tool.

Credit: Roadies Garage

