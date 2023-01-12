Totto Learning: Helping parents with their kids’ early education

What if parents could play an active role in the early learning of their kids? This is the novel concept put forward by Totto Learning, co-founded by Jofin Joseph.

This is Jofin's second venture. The startup ‘Profoundis Labs Pvt Ltd’ set up by Jofin and his associates was acquired by FullContact, a US-based contact management platform for professionals and enterprises, in 2016. The team led by Jofin was then leading the operations of Profoundis for FullContact. Jofin was the company’s GM in India.

But then Jofin was in the habit of starting new ventures to implement his innovative entrepreneurial ideas. Thus, born the education tech startup Totto Learning.

The world began to seriously reconsider the methods of providing education to children in the wake of Covid-19. A new situation arose with many working parents suddenly having to migrate to a home workspace along with their kids. Jofin felt online classes would not be effective for children (up to 6 years) as they have little knowledge about the world. The tiny tots have no idea about the structured systems of schools and classrooms.

Considering that children of these ages spend a large part of their lives at home, parents getting directly involved in the education of their children becomes highly beneficial.

The very concept of a distinctive learning system for children was formed in the mind of Jofin when he started to be directly involved in the education of his son. That was how Totto Learning began in April 2020. His thoughts on how to educate children in a more meaningful manner shaped the company. Jofin and his friends frequently brainstormed on ways to impart quality early education to children while depending less on technology.

Jofin and his team are now attempting to redefine the field of early learning. It can also be seen as an attempt to take children's learning beyond textbooks. Totto's learning project includes attempts to nurture in a child all the necessary capabilities required in life rather than limiting teaching to just what is written in the books.

One example is the attempt to distinguish patterns from figures. This is a move that combines both online and offline tools. The company, while extending the services, would also train parents on how to nurture the abilities of their children. This way, the parents receive a whole new meaning to their efforts in bringing up the children. All the online tools are for parents. The study methods for the students are not centred around screens. Instead, the focus is given to visual-based content. Games and several other products help children to develop their natural talents. For this, Totto Learning will join hands with other companies from all over India.

Profoundis, Jofin’s first venture, started off as a company with just four staff. Later it grew to become an institution with over 170 employees. Vibe is a software tool conceptualised in Jofin's mind. This is a data intelligence tool. When the user count crossed 1,00,000, that too was taken over by FullContact.

Jofin remembers himself as an ordinary child. Rather than Google or Facebook, Jofin in his childhood found inspiration from people, including classmates. After his studies, Jofin worked at the Enterprise Solutions section of the Banking and Insurance department at Infosys.

The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics:Manorama Online

Jofin did his schooling at Don Bosco High School, Puthupally and graduated from the College of Engineering, Chengannur, and Cusat.

The success of people like Jofin heralds the impending arrival of an army of talented businessmen from Kerala in the near future. Jofin and his friends also lead the way in rewriting the notion of seeking a job in some company after education by starting their own ventures.

To know more about Techspectations 2023 and to reserve your seat visit www.techspectations.com.