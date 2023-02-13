Techspectations 2023: Guv Arif Mohammed Khan makes official announcement of digital summit

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday officially announced the fifth edition of Manorama Online's digital summit 'Techspectations'.

Jain Online Director Tom Joseph, ISDC Operations Director Suby Kurian, Manorama Online Chief Executive Officer Mariam Mammen Mathew and Manorama Online Coordinating Editor Santhosh George Jacob were present at the event.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

Log on to https://www.techspectations.com for more details and to book your seats.