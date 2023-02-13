Subram Natarajan: A leading tech evangelist and an advocate for change

Subram Natarajan is a renowned tech evangelist and an advocate for change.

The Director of Customer Engineering, Google Cloud India, he is currently leading a team of engineers and consultants tasked with enabling Indian businesses to transform smoothly to the digital domain.

Natarajan utilises Google Cloud platform and G Suite to achieve this target.

Subram also attends crucial meetings related to these developments and issues the necessary instructions to the sales team.

Subram joined Google after a 20-year stint with another tech giant IBM.

At IBM, he excelled in technical sales and business development. During his term as Chief Technology Officer for India and South Asia in IBM, Subram led several cutting-edge projects related to Cloud and Transformation.

He also worked as an executive in the Deep-computing Department in India / South Asia with System Solutions Centre.

Subram will be among the distinguished speakers at the fifth edition of Techspectations 2023, Kerala’s biggest digital summit being organised by Manorama Online. Top experts, investors and key stakeholders in the technology sector will participate in the event, to be held on February 17. The latest edition will deal with topics including social media, mobiles, video, e-commerce, fake news and startups, which are revolutionising the digital world.

Subram also had a stint as Senior Software Development Manager with Infomatics Software. At Infomatics, he was tasked with ensuring the quality of software. He also worked with Zidware Corporation, heading a software testing team.

Subram has been enthusiastic about spreading awareness about technology by speaking at numerous technical forums in the Asia-Pacific region. He has also published several articles related to storage in top technology magazines. During his eventful career, Subram has worked together with business leaders in the technology sector. His experience includes creating close relations with customers and providing them with technical advice in sectors such as proof of concept, product display and storage analysis. Subram has a special skill in charting the growth path of companies too.

Subram’s presence at Techspectations would be keenly watched as he has a glittering track-record of over 25 years in the tech sector. Subram, who earned his Master’s degree from McGill University, has also worked with Procter & Gamble.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of Techspectations 2023 – Kerala’s biggest digital summit – will take place at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17 as part of the launch of the celebrations marking 25 years of Manorama Online. The theme of the latest edition of the event is ‘Manorama Online @25: Absorb, evolve & thrive in New Digital Order’.

Topics to be discussed at the summit include startups and angel investors, future of news, Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence, the new digital order, prospects of luxury brands in India and blurring lines of the entertainment industry.

