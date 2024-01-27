Student startup’s eco-friendly endeavours earn praise from Governor, UGC secretary

Alappuzha: An innovative student startup venture, that churns out artwork, home decor, stationary, and customised gifts using the invasive water hyacinth, has caught the attention of none other than the Governor of Kerala and University Grants Commission (UGC) Secretary for their remarkable eco-friendly initiatives.

“It’s an inspiration to witness how ‘EichhoTech’ not only produces eco-friendly, value-added products utilising water hyacinth and waste materials but also contributes to the empowerment of underprivileged communities by providing employment opportunities. This dual impact on both environmental conservation and social responsibility is truly commendable… It’s a refreshing reminder of the positive impact that innovative thinking can have on our environment and society,” wrote UGC Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi in his appreciative letter to Prof Dr G Nagendra Prabhu, Head, Department of Zoology, Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha.

Dr Prabhu is also the Principal Investigator at the Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources, which developed these technologies through more than 25 years of dedicated research. It’s under Dr Prabhu’s guidance that the startup began to make diversified eco-friendly products out of water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant species that has invaded the wetlands of Kuttanad, posing a threat to the agrarian community there. The products include handmade paper visiting cards, wedding invitations, bookmarks, eco-friendly pens, intricately hand-painted fridge magnets, and the like.

“We’re delighted that the UGC secretary has been impressed by our commitment to employing nature-based solutions. He has written to us, promising that he would positively propagate the innovative idea, which not only checks the menace of water hyacinth weed if taken up on a large scale but also promotes the use of eco-friendly products in our day-to-day- lives,” said Dr Prabhu.

Governor's assurance

Earlier this week, the faculty and the students of the college called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and presented the eco-friendly products. The Head of the state was greatly impressed and directed the Officer on Special Duty to place the order for the stationery that could be used in his office and Raj Bhavan. The Governor also promised to bring this to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested preparing a project proposal.

“We’re greatly motivated and will deliver the products at the earliest. Earlier, we made a sample visiting card out of the pulp made from water hyacinth and presented the same to Dr Sujith Kumar Bajpayee (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India). The official’s joy knew no bounds, and he asked us to make a bunch of visiting cards for him and his higher officer Leena Nandan IAS,” said Anoop Kumar V, Chief Executive Officer of EichhoTech.

Invitation to World Wetlands Day celebrations

In recognition of their innovative efforts in addressing pressing environmental issues, Dr Prabhu and Anoop have received the invitation from the Ministry of Environment to attend the international event ‘World Wetlands Day 2024’, being organised by it on February 2 at Sirpur Lake, Indore.