Kerala's first robotics park will come up in Thrissur: Minister Rajeeve

P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, said Kerala will set up its first robotics park in Thrissur. He said the project will come up on a ten-acre plot in the central Kerla district. The minister made the remark at the valedictory ceremony of the day-long Robotics Round Table in Kochi on Friday.

“KSIDC is ready to give equity investments in five robotic startups this financial year. Besides, KSIDC will increase scale-up loans for robotic startups from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, said Minister Rajeeve. He also said the government will also conduct a Global Investors Meet next February.

Inker Robotics CEO Rahul Balachandran said the proposed robotics park will have RoboLand as its first section. “It will hold programmes related to AI and audio-video reality,” he said at a panel discussion.

The other three sections of the robotics park will have an institute for robotic courses, a centre for the production and development of robots by Inker, which is a Kochi-based startup, and an incubator that can take care of ten nascent firms. Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce), APM Mohammed Hanish was also present.