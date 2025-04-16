Kochi-based Nuventure Connect, specialising in digital transformation and deep-tech solutions such as IoT and AI, has launched an AI Innovation Lab to mark its 15th anniversary. The initiative aims to help businesses scale using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics.

The AI Innovation Lab will serve as a collaborative hub for enterprises, startups, and SMEs to co-develop, prototype, and refine solutions using Nuventure’s expertise in AI, IoT, and software engineering.

Nuventure’s Managing Director & CEO, Tinu Cleatus, introduced NuWave, the lab’s first specialised IoT digital platform under development. NuWave is designed to support sustainability-driven industries by integrating AI-powered automation, real-time data insights, and predictive analytics, allowing businesses to optimise operations and prevent failures before they occur, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2009, Nuventure Connect is an ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified company with offices in Kochi, Hyderabad and New York.