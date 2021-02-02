Malayalam
TUE FEB 2, 2021 9:13 PM IST
No plans to enact central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages: Centre

PTI
Published: February 02, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: The central government has no plans to enact an anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said issues related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments, adding that law enforcement agencies take action whenever such instances of violation come to the fore.

Reddy said in a written question that the central government has no plans to enact a central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages.

"Public order and police are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution and hence, prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments and Union Territory administrations.

"Action is taken as per existing laws by law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice," he said.

