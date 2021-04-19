Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.





Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre here, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.



They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.



The doctors are monitoring his condition. Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Wishes came in as the news spread.



"Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said: "Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery."



"My prayers for the speedy recovery and good health of Former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh who has tested positive for #Covid19. May he get well soon and continue to guide us all with his experience and wisdom," Congress's Karnataka unit President D K Shivakumar said.