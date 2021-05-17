Malayalam
COVID-19: Daily cases drop below 3L after nearly a month

COVID-19 in India
A family member conducts last rites before cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at crematorium as coronavirus cases surge, in Jalandhar, Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: PTI
IANS
Published: May 17, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Covid numbers brought a heave of relief as the daily figures dropped below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in nearly a month.

In the last 24 hours, 2,81,386 new corona cases were reported -- lowest in 25 days, and 4,106 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On May 12, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,49,65,463 with 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,78,741 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,11,74,076 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,29,26,460 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,91,211 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested up to May 16 for Covid-19. Of these 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday.

