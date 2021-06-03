Handling of COVID crisis, skirmish with China & controversial policies hit Modi's ratings

New Delhi: For the first time in seven years, red lines have been breached on the approval ratings of the Narendra Modi government.

As per ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card, voters say that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest achievement of the Modi government, while not handling the Corona crisis effectively is its biggest failure.

The sample size of the survey was 1.39 lakh with the samples spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The fieldwork was done between January 1 and May 28.

The survey shows that on many issues, voters are disappointed with the Modi government and the high popularity ratings enjoyed by the Modi government in the last seven years are now dissipating.

As many as 47.4 per cent of respondents in the survey said that abrogation of Article 370 has been the biggest achievement of Modi 2.0.

The biggest failure is handling of the Corona crisis with 41.1 per cent of respondents saying so.

Also, 23.1 per cent said dissatisfaction and anger in the farming community over the new farm laws is the second biggest failure of the Modi government.

In a castigation of the Centre, more than half of 52.3 per cent said that government help did not reach them during the lockdown.

Voters are also unhappy with the poll campaign during the second wave of the pandemic.

To a question on "Do you think it was appropriate for Prime Minister to participate in the poll campaign and address election rallies during the second wave of the pandemic in the country?", a massive 59.7 per cent said as Prime Minister of the country, Modi's participation in the election campaign was wrong.

While there may be anger against the government, voters still do not want Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, who has been very critical of the government's handling of the pandemic.

On a question, "Do you think Rahul Gandhi would have handled the Corona crisis in a better manner if he was Prime Minister of the country? Or you believe that PM Narendra Modi is handling it in the best possible manner", 63.1 per cent said Modi is handling the situation in the best possible manner.

Most voters - 60.8 per cent -- think that the Assembly polls in five states/UT and panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh should have been postponed.

A majority of 55.3 per cent of the respondents said that the Kumbh Mela should have been held symbolically from the beginning, in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 47 per cent of the respondents hold the Central government responsible for the rise in diesel and petrol prices.

In a criticism of the Modi government, a massive 64.4 per cent said that big corporate houses benefitted the most in economic terms from the works of the Modi government.

A total of 44.8 per cent said China's encroachment in the Laddakh region is a failure on the part of the Central government.

However, voters are very happy with the government's handling of Kashmir, and improvement in relations with foreign countries, but feel that the demands of the farmers should be met.

Nearly 45 per cent of people -- both in rural and urban India – feel that Chinas encroachment in Ladakh is a failure on the part of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.



According to the ABP-C Voter survey, 39.8 per cent of people in urban areas feel that Chinese encroachment in Ladakh is the failure of the Centre, while up to 46.9 per cent of respondents in the rural areas also feel the same.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

As per the survey, 37.3 per cent of people disagree with the question, including 41.8 per cent from urban areas and 35.4 per cent from the rural parts of the country.

A total of 18 per cent of respondents said they were not able to make any assessment on the matter.

New Delhi: The Covid-19 second wave, since April, overwhelmed the health care system, leading to short supply of medical oxygen, essential drugs and left many people struggling to get hospital beds for their treatment. The worries of people were also multiplied, due to the severe shortage of vaccines amid the deadly second wave and warning of a looming third wave.



The devastation caused by this deadly viral infection has also impacted the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with regard to the Covid vaccine management adopted to combat the lethal virus, along with its decision to export vaccines to needy countries amid the pandemic.

According to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card, 44.9 per cent of people, both in urban and rural areas, think that the Modi government has appropriately handled the Covid vaccine management amid the pandemic. Breaking down this number reveals that 50.6 per cent of people in urban areas are of the opinion that the government has properly handled the Covid vaccine, while 42.4 per cent in rural areas also think in a similar way.

But 46.5 per cent of people in rural areas think the government did not appropriately handle the Covid vaccine management, which assumes significance in the backdrop of reports stating the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the rural areas on a much larger scale, in comparison with the first wave last year. Even according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the virus making in-roads in rural areas of the country is a big concern.

43.9 per cent of people both in urban and rural areas think the government did not appropriately handle the Covid vaccine. 11. 2 per cent of people in urban areas could not say anything on the handling of Covid vaccine management by the government.

Many political leaders have hit out at the Centre over its decision to export Covid vaccines to other countries, instead of prioritising inoculating its own citizens. According to the CVoter-ABP News survey, 47.9 per cent of people, in both urban and rural areas, seem to agree with the Modi government's decision to export Covid vaccines. This includes 54.5 per cent of people in urban areas and 45.1 per cent in rural areas, which do not see any fault in the government's decision to export vaccine.

However, 34.5 per cent of people, which includes 29 per cent urban and 36.9 per cent rural, did not agree with the government's decision to export vaccines. People who had nothing to say on this policy decision were 17.5 per cent, which includes 16.5 per cent in urban areas and 18 per cent in rural areas.