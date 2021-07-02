Malayalam
Hacker breaches Goa online classroom, posts porn clips

IANS
Published: July 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Panaji: The police in the beach village of Calangute in North Goa have filed an FIR against unknown person/persons after a hacker gate-crashed into an online classroom conducted for students of a school in Candolim and started posting pornography clips.

Officials at the Calangute police station have filed the FIR under Section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, inspector Nolasco Raposo said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the school management with the police, unknown persons hacked into the online classroom at around 11:30 am and started posting porn videos, forcing the teacher to terminate the online session immediately.

Eight students, all of them minors, were present in the virtual class at the time the disruption occurred, Raposo said.

