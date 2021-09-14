Pak-based terror module busted in Delhi, six arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a Pakistan-organised terror and arrested six persons, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they have also recovered explosives and firearms from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted. Two Pakistan-trained terrorists have been arrested."

Further details are awaited, police said.