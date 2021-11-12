Lady cop wows by carrying unconscious man on shoulders, Tamil Nadu CM felicitates officer

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday felicitated Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work during Chennai rains.

The woman police officer had on Thursday carried an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital in Chennai.

The video and pictures of the brave act of woman police inspector Rajeshwari rescuing Udaya Kumar, an employee of a crematorium at Keezpakkam, had gone viral on social media.

Police had received information that a body had been trapped under a fallen tree at a crematorium in Keezhpakkam. Rajeshwari, who reached the scene, removed the fallen tree. Then she noticed that a youth lying there was breathing. She did not even wait for a moment. She took Udaya Kumar on her shoulders and ensured his quick evacuation.

Later, he was sent to the hospital by an autorickshaw. Udaya Kumar is now recuperating at the ICU of the Keezhpakkam Government Hospital.

In the video, Rajeshwari could be seen doing rescue operations by rolling up trousers and immersing her legs deep in the mud without even wearing chappals.