SC orders release of all convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the premature release of all six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts.

With this, Nalini Shriharan, Robert Pais, RP Ravichandran, Raja, Shriharan and Jaikumar will be set free.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgment of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter too.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

In this photograph taken on May 20, 1991 National Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi casts his ballot at a polling station in New Delhi for the first round of the general election. File photo: STEFAN ELLIS/AFP

"The appellants are directed to be set at liberty if not required in any other matter," the bench said ordering the release of all convicts.

The Court noted that the Tamil Nadu Government has recommended the release of all convicts, which has not been acted upon by the Governor.

Vellore: One of the convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, S. Nalini walks out of the Tamil Nadu's Vellore jail after Madras High Court on July 5 had granted a one month parole to Nalini on her plea for a six month parole to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding; on July 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

The bench also noted that the convicts have spent over three decades in prison and that their conduct in the prison was satisfactory.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

(With inputs from PTI, Live Law)