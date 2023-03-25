'Who invested Rs 20,000cr in Adani's shell companies?', Rahul calls disqualification distraction tactic

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed his disqualification from the Lok Sabha as a mere distraction tactic by the BJP government to hide its association with the Adani Group.

He was speaking to the media during a press conference held at the party headquarters in New Delhi at 1 pm on Saturday. The press conference comes a day after Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha over a Gujarat court's conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' case.

"I just asked a specific set of questions in the Parliament. Who invested Rs 20,000 crore ($3 billiion) in Adani's shell companies? Who's money is this?," Rahul Gandi said.

"I also asked what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with Adani is. I furnished photographic proofs while making the statement and submitted it to the House," he added.

The Wayanad MP said that his remarks in Parliament were expunged without any justification, and that his detailed answer with proof was not accepted by the Speaker.

"The whole game played by the BJP with respect to disqualification was a distraction tactic," the Congress leader said.

"Ministers lied about me that I called for foreign intervention, I did not do so," he added.

He added that he received no response from the Lok Sabha Speaker for the multiple letters addressed to the latter.

Gandhi said that he was not intimidated by BJP's tactics.

"I am here to defend democratic voice of people of India. Will continue to do that, I am not scared of anyone."

"Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue," he said.

The Surat court had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the criminal defamation case over his remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka.

However, the court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.