Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a total of 90 infrastructure projects, completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,941 crore.

The projects include 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu tunnel, two airstrips and two helipads spread across 10 border states and Union Territories of northern and the northeastern region.

The minister also expressed hope the BRO will soon set another unique record with the construction of Shinkun La Tunnel, the world’s highest at an altitude of 15,855 feet. The tunnel will connect Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal to the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh and provide all-weather connectivity.

Of the total projects dedicated to the nation, 11 are in Jammu & Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Mizoram, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Nechiphu Tunnel

Situated at an altitude of 5,700 feet, Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh is a unique D-shaped single-tube double-lane tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region. The 500-metre long Nechiphu Tunnel, along with the under construction Sela Tunnel, will be beneficial to the Armed Forces deployed in the region and the tourists visiting Tawang. Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone of the tunnel in October 2020.

Devak Bridge

The 422.9 metre Devak bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Samba district in J&K is of strategic importance to the defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas and will also boost the socio-economic development of the region.

With the inauguration of 90 projects on September 12, a record 295 infrastructure projects of the BRO have been dedicated to the nation since 2021. In 2022, 103 projects worth Rs 2,900 crore were inaugurated while in 2021, 102 projects at a cost of over Rs 2,200 crore were dedicated to the nation.

Border Roads Organisation

• The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was conceptualised in March 1960, primarily to meet the defence infrastructure needs of the country, especially in the border states.

• It is now a leading road construction agency under the ministry of defence with a primary role of providing road connectivity in border areas.

• Over the years, the organisation has diversified into the construction of steel bridges, airfields, townships, tunneling works and hydro-electric projects.

• BRO executes road construction and maintenance works along the Northern and Western frontiers primarily to meet the strategic requirements of the Army.

• The BRO has also constructed roads in friendly foreign countries like Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, etc, thus contributing towards our strategic objectives in the region.