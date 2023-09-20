Immediate implementation of women's reservation bill is possible: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: In a debate on the women's reservation bill in Parliament on Wednesday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi extended her support for the move.

“It is difficult to gauge the extent of patience of women; they never think of taking rest. Immediate implementation of women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible. Any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women,” she said.

She also put forth Congress' demand to implement women's quota bill immediately with sub-quota for SCs, STs, OBCs.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a step towards women empowerment.

It is an important bill and it will be good if unanimity emerges for its passage, he said.

Meghwal said an attempt to pass the bill during the UPA rule failed as the legislation lapsed due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

Perhaps the UPA government was more concerned about remaining in power than passing the important bill, the minister added.

The government introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

The constitutional amendment bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

(With PTI inputs)