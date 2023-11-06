Malayalam
SC rejects plea questioning PFI ban; allows petitioner to approach HC

PTI
Published: November 06, 2023 01:23 PM IST
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of India. Photo: AFP
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the central government.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said it would be appropriate for the PFI to first approach the high court against the tribunal's order.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the PFI, agreed with the court's view that the organisation should have first approached the high court and then come to the top court.

The bench then dismissed the plea but granted the PFI the opportunity to approach the high court.

In its petition, the PFI challenged the March 21 order of the UAPA tribunal by which it had confirmed the September 27, 2022 decision of the Centre.

The Centre had banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations such as ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

