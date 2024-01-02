Wrong treatment provided over phone too falls under medical negligence says National Consumer Commission

Death caused by providing treatment through a third person via telephonic consultation will come under medical negligence, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said.

The commission observed in a case about the 2003 death of a young man in a Ranchi hospital. The patient was hospitalised with acute abdominal pain. A junior doctor treated him based on his senior's instruction over the phone. However, the pain persisted.

Though an ultrasound examination revealed that the patient was suffering from pancreatitis, the senior doctor ignored the test result. The patient was admitted to the intensive care unit as the pain aggravated by night. However, his life could not be saved. The cause of death was mentioned as pancreatitis.

Later, the patient's father complained to the district consumer commission that his son died due to the failure to diagnose the disease on time. Though medical negligence was established, the state commission, later, delivered a judgment in favour of the hospital.

The man's father approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the state panel. The National Commission also ordered to provide Rs 10 along with interest on the legal expense within two months.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas. It happens when the digestive enzyme, trypsin, attacks the pancreas.

The inflammation could quickly spread to other organs, causing pain on the upper abdomen, and even behind the abdominal area. It could also cause fever and vomiting.

The pain may increase after the intake of fatty food.