Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Odisha Assembly Election Results: Will BJP break BJD's winning streak?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2024 07:31 AM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

Odisha is eagerly awaiting the declaration of Assembly election results, which will be announced on June 4 along with the Lok Sabha poll verdict. The term of the legislative assembly in the State will expire on June 24. The election for the 147 assembly seats was held in 4 phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will also be declared on June 4. 

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has claimed that it would form the government for the sixth consecutive time and party president Naveen Patnaik would take the oath on June 9 as the Chief Minister. However, the opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress (INC), have mounted formidable challenge, vying to disrupt the ruling party's dominance.

During the 2019 assembly elections, Odisha saw the electorate bestow 117 seats upon the Biju Janata Dal, 23 upon the Bharatiya Janata Party, and nine upon the Congress. In 2019, Patnaik, who assumed office as chief minister for the first time in 2000, clinched victory once more, securing his fifth consecutive term.

According to exit polls, Odisha will see a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP, with the India Today-Axis My India exit poll giving 62-80 seats to both parties in the 147-member assembly.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE