Odisha Assembly Election Results: Will BJP break BJD's winning streak?

Odisha is eagerly awaiting the declaration of Assembly election results, which will be announced on June 4 along with the Lok Sabha poll verdict. The term of the legislative assembly in the State will expire on June 24. The election for the 147 assembly seats was held in 4 phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will also be declared on June 4.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has claimed that it would form the government for the sixth consecutive time and party president Naveen Patnaik would take the oath on June 9 as the Chief Minister. However, the opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress (INC), have mounted formidable challenge, vying to disrupt the ruling party's dominance.

During the 2019 assembly elections, Odisha saw the electorate bestow 117 seats upon the Biju Janata Dal, 23 upon the Bharatiya Janata Party, and nine upon the Congress. In 2019, Patnaik, who assumed office as chief minister for the first time in 2000, clinched victory once more, securing his fifth consecutive term.

According to exit polls, Odisha will see a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP, with the India Today-Axis My India exit poll giving 62-80 seats to both parties in the 147-member assembly.