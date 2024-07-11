New Delhi: In a historic decision, the Finance Ministry granted the request of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to update the name and gender in all official records. M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad, sought to change the name to M Anukathir Surya and the gender from female to male.

As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered the officer's request and "henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records." The order was issued with approval of competent authority, it said.

Surya started the career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018. The current posting in Hyderabad was joined last year, as per the LinkedIn profile. Surya completed a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology in 2010 and finished a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.

(With PTI Inputs)