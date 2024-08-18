MUDA scam: Cong to stage protests across K'taka on Monday against Guv's sanction to prosecute CM

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka will stage state-wide protests against the permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.

Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam' based on the complaints by three activists, T J Abraham, Pradeep Kumar S P and Snehamayi Krishna.

The chief minister has refuted the allegation and vouched to fight it out legally. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, on Sunday said, "The protest rallies will be held in all district headquarters across the state. All party leaders and workers will participate."

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he alleged that the Governor is making a case out of nothing. This is a "murder of democracy" and the Congress will protest against it.

Shivakumar said he has instructed the party leaders to carry out peaceful protests and ensure that anti-social elements do not infiltrate the rallies and create trouble.

Asked about the meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "We briefed him today about the developments in the state."

On nationwide protests about the Governor's decision, he said, the AICC would decide on that.

The Deputy CM on Saturday called upon his party leaders and workers to take out a kilometre-long march to the Taluk and district-level offices and submit memoranda addressed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, against the Governor's move.

"You all know that the BJP and the JD(S) are hatching a big conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It's our duty to fight against it," he said in a post on 'X'.

Shivakumar said the Congress will fight against the conspiracy that aims to "finish off Siddaramaiah". "We need to fight against the misuse of the office of the Governor, which granted permission to prosecute the Chief Minister," he said.

The Congress state president called upon the party leaders and workers to participate in the protest in large numbers.

The Congress party and the state Cabinet on Saturday backed the chief minister and turned down the opposition's demand for his resignation.