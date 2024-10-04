Supreme Court orders SIT probe into Tirupati laddoo row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. The team will comprise two officials each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state police force and a senior personnel from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), reported PTI.



The CBI director will supervise the probe. The bench, including Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, also observed that it does not want political drama over the controversy since it is a matter of faith for millions of devotees.

The case arises from an allegation made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, claiming that animal fat was used in the preparation of laddoos at the temple during the previous administration led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that any element of truth in the allegations was unacceptable. He suggested that the SIT probe be supervised by a senior official of the central government.

Hearing the matter on September 30, the top court asked Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or be conducted by an independent agency. It had asked the top law officer to ponder the issue and assist it in this regard.